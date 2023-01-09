This winning Tinder opener failed to pay off in hilarious style

Life

Reasons why we’re glad we’re not on Tinder, part 576.

It’s this exchange shared which has just gone viral on Reddit which begins with a winning opener only to fall on fabulously deaf ears.

‘Almost had him,’ said Redditor Isabemk who shared it.

Oof.

‘Man was just excited at the prospect of another person looking like him.’

And it prompted people to share memories of when they did something similar, of which this was surely the best.

‘I had a small discussion group in college and there was this incredibly attractive girl in it that I had a bit of a crush on but I thought she was way out of my league. We would talk on our way to the next class since we were both on the same side of campus. ‘About a month after the class ended, I was sitting at the college bookstore when she tapped me on the shoulder and sat down next to me. We talked for a goof 30 minutes about absolutely nothing. ‘Then she said she had to get to class and asked if I wanted to walk with her. I straight up told her “oh actually I’m done for the day, I’m not going back on campus.” She had this puzzled look on her face and said “ok” and took off. ‘After she left a couple of girls who were sitting at the table next to me said, “she wanted you to walk with her dude,” and started chuckling at how stupid I was. ‘I thought about that for months.’

