Dan Walker got people talking about their childhood sibling battles – and we’re suprprised these 23 made it to adulthood

A lot of attention has been given by the media – both traditional and social – to the fact that Prince Harry has described his relationship with his brother as a rivalry, even recounting an aggressive push from Prince William during an argument.

You don’t need to be royalty to square up to a sibling, as many a wedding video can demonstrate, but brotherly and sisterly fisticuffs is usually the preserve of young children.

Dan Walker teased out anecdotes of Twitter users’ childhood battles with a question and a few confessions.

Dan wasn’t the only danger in his family, of course. Sibling damage isn’t a one-way street.

As difficult as it was to follow that – tweeters stepped up with similar honesty.

1.

I was run over by my sister when we played chase, me running and her on our Shetland Pony…… she was laughing until she seen the hoof print on my face and knew Mum would find out!! — Marion Gillies (@marion91) January 5, 2023

2.

When I was roughly 6yrs old, I pushed my brother through a glass door. The following summer, he threw a brick at my head. We do actually get on very well. — Jenni Wright (@Huckleberry192) January 5, 2023

3.

When my sister & I were teenagers (she was 13, I was 15) we got into a fight. She ripped my earring out and I broke her thumb 🙈 she started it, I finished it 😂 — Denise 💙 (@MissDLowe) January 5, 2023

4.

Threw a cheese grater at my sister’s head, I also put her in the tumble drier but luckily got stopped after asking mum to help with the on button. — Dauré (@daurewallace) January 5, 2023

Thank the Lord for mums 😬 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 6, 2023

5.

I threw my brother off the top bunk bed resulting in him spliting his head open on the radiator when he landed…He got me back a few weeks later by picking his bike up and throwing it at me 🤣 we made up though..I was best woman when he got married a few years ago ❤️ — Laura (@lauboo103) January 5, 2023

6.

My sister dared me to dive into the bath when I was almost three, while we were staying with our great aunt in Cork. Not having kids, aunt wasn't ready for the amount of blood my chin produced. I only found out from my sister about the dare in my 30s…Still have the scar. — Fee Bee❌️ (@Mistyff999) January 5, 2023

7.

My younger sister was that annoyed with me once she kicked me off the end of the sofa. I ended up landing on our mam's knitting bag.

I travelled to hospital with a kitting needle sticking out from my back to have removed — debra poll (@poll_debra) January 5, 2023

8.

My brother used to make me run across the living room as fast I could just so he could clothesline me — Emma Gardner (@emmg8492) January 5, 2023

9.

@shards90 an amazing read. Reminds me of the time me and my brother had a contest on who could pull our sisters arm the furthest on a car journey. Of course it ended up with a trip to A&E — Ben Waghorn (@waggersboy) January 5, 2023

10.

Tripped my brother up landed and broke his elbow. Still mentions it 50 yrs later — Darryl Carpenter (@dazspire) January 5, 2023

11.

There was the time that my brother, irate at my not getting off the garden swing for him, held up a full size garden fork at my leg and waited until I swung into it. Full leg puncture. Then this arrived for my 50th birthday. Almost forgiven. #siblingdamage pic.twitter.com/k367lG9pYo — Jonathan Phillips (@DigitalJonathan) January 5, 2023

12.