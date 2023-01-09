Richard Madeley’s take on Rishi Sunak and the NHS wasn’t the slam-dunk he thought it was

News

With the NHS in the midst of an ever-deepening crisis despite the amazing efforts of its incredible staff, prime minister Rishi Sunak has refused to say whether he uses private healthcare.

The PM said his own healthcare was ‘not really relevant’ and a ‘distraction’ from his focus on improving the health service.

Make of Sunak’s silence what you will, obviously, but we mention it because this is what Richard Madeley made of it on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday, and it’s surely not the slam-dunk the presenter thinks it is.

Richard Madeley on #GMB: surely you can’t expect a Tory PM to have to use the NHS considering the state its in after 12 years of deliberate underfunding by successive Tory govts? pic.twitter.com/cBUEabsaB0 — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) January 9, 2023

Richard.

But you expect my elderly mother to ? — BlueChairss (@BChairss) January 9, 2023

Madeley acknowledging the americanised health systems successive govts have imposed (in place of the NHS) have failed & yet wants a vip lane for the very politicians who deliberately this crisis. If MPs HAD TO use the “NHS” in its current form they would soon sort it out — Mary Whitby (@19MW98) January 9, 2023

Surely he’s missing point. None of us should have to do that and is his governments fault we have too — Gatecrasher63 (@gatecrasher63) January 9, 2023

If Rishi Sunak had no alternative but to to use the NHS, it would suddenly get the funding it needs, so he wouldn’t be waiting for hours to be seen at an appointment. And does emergency A&E type private care even exist? — Elizabeth York (@elizabe42362866) January 9, 2023

This is truly pathetic by Madeley – basically rich people or policiticans have a right to be treated differently as they have important things to do – not like mere members of the public of course!!! — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) January 9, 2023

Imagine having to work with Richard Madeley. — Ed Harris (@TheMediaRock) January 9, 2023

And finally, this. We’re not sure it’s specifically about the NHS exchange but well …

BREAKING: You will be astonished to hear Richard Madeley has made a massive twat of himself again. I don't understand how this keeps happening 😭 — Laura Kuenssberg beyond parody (@LKTranslator) January 9, 2023

Source Twitter @SaulStaniforth