Katie Porter had the best possible response to the Speaker election saga

After doing a deal with hard-right rebels, Kevin McCarthy has finally managed to get enough votes to take him over the line to become the Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

It was his 15th attempt.

Salary as Speaker of the US House: $223,500 Cost to become Speaker: Kevin McCarthy’s soul, dignity, and basic ability to govern. — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) January 7, 2023

So all it took for Kevin McCarthy to become Speaker was to concede massive power to the people who tried to overthrow the US government on the fucking anniversary of the day it happened. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) January 7, 2023

Two years ago insurrectionists failed to take over the Capitol. Tonight Kevin McCarthy let them take over the Republican Party. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 7, 2023

One Democratic Representative – Katie Porter, who is known for the brilliant charts she uses to get her points across, had this to say.

The 15th time's the charm, apparently. Americans deserve more than House Republicans' inability to govern—and better than their proposed rule changes. Their agreement to weaken watchdogs, empower extremists, and tip the scales toward special interests betrays the American people. — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) January 7, 2023

It wasn’t the only comment she had to make, but she didn’t even have to open her mouth for the other one. She pulled off this hilarious burn without saying a word.

Rep. Katie Porter doing some light reading during the 15th speaker vote. pic.twitter.com/j1GxvqwAAn — Bill Clark (@billclarkphotos) January 7, 2023

In case that wasn’t clear, it’s Mark Manson’s best-seller The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck.

Twitter loved her apt response.

Freaking love Katie Porter…just doing her thing while the children on the other side of the House are fighting pic.twitter.com/sGu2rSvATo — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 7, 2023

🏆Katie Porter For The Win🥇 pic.twitter.com/iZ75VWwMh2 — 🌻 Emily Brandwin 🌻 (@CIAspygirl) January 7, 2023

This is why I say Katie Porter is the politician I aspire to be. 🔥#Speakerofthehousevote pic.twitter.com/fkWdz7uXTK — Ryan Pinesworth™️ (@RyanPinesworth) January 7, 2023

Katie Porter is all of us pic.twitter.com/E6ojKxGIcG — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) January 7, 2023

The author appreciated the product placement.

We made it into Congress fam. https://t.co/PQgxyLFN4l — Mark Manson (@IAmMarkManson) January 7, 2023

George Takei shared this clip of her in full flow with one of her amazing charts.

Nailed it as usual. 💪 @RepKatiePorter is a national treasure. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2hKryQJGxB — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 6, 2023

