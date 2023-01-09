Politics

Katie Porter had the best possible response to the Speaker election saga

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 9th, 2023

After doing a deal with hard-right rebels, Kevin McCarthy has finally managed to get enough votes to take him over the line to become the Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

It was his 15th attempt.

One Democratic Representative – Katie Porter, who is known for the brilliant charts she uses to get her points across, had this to say.

It wasn’t the only comment she had to make, but she didn’t even have to open her mouth for the other one. She pulled off this hilarious burn without saying a word.

In case that wasn’t clear, it’s Mark Manson’s best-seller The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck.

Twitter loved her apt response.

The author appreciated the product placement.

George Takei shared this clip of her in full flow with one of her amazing charts.

Image Bill Clark, Screengrab