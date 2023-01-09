Kate Winslet’s response to this young journalist’s first interview is today’s loveliest thing

Celebrity

This might be the best thing about James Cameron’s Avatar sequel. It’s a clip of one of its stars, Kate Winslet, reassuring a young interviewer after she said it was the first one she’d ever done.

It took place on German TV station ZDF and it’s the loveliest thing you’ll watch today.

Kate Winslet reassuring this young girl that her interview will be amazing is the most precious thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/sm0D5FWWsM — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) January 9, 2023

Awwww.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it today.

The confidence this can bring someone at the very start of their career is incalculable. https://t.co/f3BQ8WWhs8 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 9, 2023

Junkets can be really nerve wracking. Words of encouragement and kindness like this can go such a long way — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) January 9, 2023

I genuinely would have just started crying with joy, that eye contact is powwwwwerful https://t.co/QSyAzaNhXb — James Moran (@jamesmoran) January 9, 2023

That’s the mark of a decent person — Jeremy Bowen (@BowenBBC) January 9, 2023

For me, one of the joys of interacting with the public and younger readers in particular has been the opportunity to inspire, teach and build confidence. We should all be a bit more Kate Winslet. https://t.co/TiosBkbH2S — Hallie Rubenhold (@HallieRubenhold) January 9, 2023

In another life, Kate Winslet would be the most amazing teacher 🥰 — Twinkl Resources (@twinklresources) January 9, 2023

Why am I crying? Love Winslet https://t.co/MBuXjUbu44 — Natali Simmonds/ N J Simmonds (@NJSimmondsbooks) January 9, 2023

And you can see the full interview here.

Source Twitter @OliviaLilyMarks