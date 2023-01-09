Celebrity

Kate Winslet’s response to this young journalist’s first interview is today’s loveliest thing

John Plunkett. Updated January 9th, 2023

This might be the best thing about James Cameron’s Avatar sequel. It’s a clip of one of its stars, Kate Winslet, reassuring a young interviewer after she said it was the first one she’d ever done.

It took place on German TV station ZDF and it’s the loveliest thing you’ll watch today.

Awwww.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it today.

And you can see the full interview here.

Source Twitter @OliviaLilyMarks