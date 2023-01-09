It’s only January but Tony Blackburn just won radio link of the year

Celebrity

Call off the search, radio link of the year has just been won by Tony Blackburn on Radio 2’s Golden Hour.

To say any more than that before you hear it would spoil things, so let’s just cut to this clip of the DJ which went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @scottygb.

Hell of a link by Tony Blackburn on Radio 2. pic.twitter.com/mnXJc8IXVT — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 8, 2023

Didn’t expect that. And neither did Putin.

Tony Blackburn, doyen of DJs. https://t.co/EniXDhYS6u — Jeremy Bowen (@BowenBBC) January 8, 2023

Your move, Putin. — bodadoodledoo (@2BDsided) January 8, 2023

This really escalates quickly. https://t.co/w5HaMIjrfA — Scott Reid ⚡️ (@ascottreid) January 8, 2023

