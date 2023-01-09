Celebrity

It’s only January but Tony Blackburn just won radio link of the year

John Plunkett. Updated January 9th, 2023

Call off the search, radio link of the year has just been won by Tony Blackburn on Radio 2’s Golden Hour.

To say any more than that before you hear it would spoil things, so let’s just cut to this clip of the DJ which went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @scottygb.

Didn’t expect that. And neither did Putin.

Source Twitter @scottygb Image Unsplash Amr Taha