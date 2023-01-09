Ikea’s takedown of this flag bothering American just went viral again and it’s an all-time 10/10

Life

In the all-time comebacks hall of fame, this is up there with the very best.

It’s Ikea’s response to a particularly patriotic American who was concerned they were not respecting proper flag etiquette when it comes to the good ol’ Stars and Stripes.

We mention it because it’s just gone viral again on Reddit and it truly never gets less than hugely satisfying.

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here’s the complaint.

‘The American flag is supposed to be flown higher than any other countries [sic] flag.’

And Ikea’s award-winning response.

‘Hi. Our flags are flown according to the United States Code: “(g) When flags of two or more nations are displayed, they are to be flown from separate staffs of the same height. ‘The flags should be of approximately equal size. International usage forbids the display of the flag of one nation above that of another nation in time of peace. – Title 4, United States Code, Chapter 1, Section 7 – Position and manner of display, subduing (g).”

Boom.

‘IKEA disassembled that dude.’

DanielJack- ‘And we can’r reassemble, instructions are in Swedish.’

Nydelok ‘It is amazing how 30 seconds on Google would save so many people such embarrassment. But I doubt they feel embarrassed … too many people feel no shame over their ignorance.’

Libertas-Vel-Mors ‘As if IKEA wouldn’t do their homework on such a thing.’

FriendlyNatural9380 ‘Another freedumb pAtRi0T who most likely has 30 flags incorrectly flying out the back of his dilapidated pickup truck while improperly wearing American flag underwear and shirts.’

Source Reddit u/BeautifulDesigner78