How should a gay priest respond to homophobic bigotry? Like this

Reverend Daniel Brereton is the parish priest of St John’s Dixie Anglican church in Ontario, and a very popular tweeter.

He shares posts about his religious life, politics, his husband James, and their dog, Chester – in no particular order.

New Year – New Chester. Floofster has gone down two sizes after the groomer cut him down to about half his coat. No matting this time but still decided to go a bit shorter so we can keep him well brushed and comfortable. #DailyChester pic.twitter.com/pQNo1wK6wK — RevDaniel 🌟 (@RevDaniel) January 6, 2023

As an out gay man – and a priest – Daniel often faces bigotry and has demonstrated time and again his ability to deal with it calmly and with humour. This DM conversation with a very rude critic is the perfect example.

CW – it contains a homophobic slur and NSFW language.

<> Mature language. Viewer discretion is advised. pic.twitter.com/Gx0SGYBWsL — RevDaniel 🌟 (@RevDaniel) January 6, 2023

That last line …

His ability to combat bigotry without compromising his Christian values went down very well indeed – even with non-believers.

My kinda church. https://t.co/a9hkEKDPDu — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 6, 2023

Indeed there are many homo-affirming churches. The swedish church is one of them. Believing in love as one should. https://t.co/aS82Dlejun — Lime Reversed (@LimeReversed) January 7, 2023

We know from my past tweets I'm not religious and hate the reasons I believe the concept of "god" was created. BUT! It sure would be nice if more religious people acted the way RevDaniel does and not the other person here. I certainly wouldn't feel so hostile toward religion. https://t.co/IvF941FORc — Tommy (@LeftWingSpiker) January 7, 2023

Today's edition of "people think they will win DMs with Fr Daniel"

*spoiler alert, Fr Daniel always wins* https://t.co/QXo3WDjMKw — Sanner (@Sanner86) January 6, 2023

Absolutely love the replies given to a bigot. https://t.co/jlMPcwujOX — Michael(Mick) (@Major_Kawalsky) January 6, 2023

@ArkayEsq voiced the irony of the person’s attitude quite beautifully.

They'll tell you their god is all loving and all benevolent but then argue with someone whose been ordained about what kindness means https://t.co/1PH01T4vmT — (@ArkayEsq) January 7, 2023

We hope they took Daniel at his word and turned up at St John’s Dixie.

