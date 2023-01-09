Social Media

How should a gay priest respond to homophobic bigotry? Like this

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 9th, 2023


Reverend Daniel Brereton is the parish priest of St John’s Dixie Anglican church in Ontario, and a very popular tweeter.

He shares posts about his religious life, politics, his husband James, and their dog, Chester – in no particular order.

As an out gay man – and a priest – Daniel often faces bigotry and has demonstrated time and again his ability to deal with it calmly and with humour. This DM conversation with a very rude critic is the perfect example.

CW – it contains a homophobic slur and NSFW language.

That last line …

via Gfycat

His ability to combat bigotry without compromising his Christian values went down very well indeed – even with non-believers.

@ArkayEsq voiced the irony of the person’s attitude quite beautifully.

We hope they took Daniel at his word and turned up at St John’s Dixie.

