Bob the Drag Queen’s explanation of the Solar System is out of this world

The winner of season eight of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Bob the Drag Queen – sometimes known as Caldwell Tidicue – is out there keeping us safe from science misinformation.

He recently shared a video with his almost three million followers on TikTok, correcting another TikToker’s scientific misconception in such a clear and entertaining way that we had to share it.

If only double Physics had been like that, we’d all be working in STEM.

Here’s what TikTok users thought of it.

This arguably the best science lesson I’ve ever witnessed, lol.

Donnell

Best astronomy class ever.

Slim Jim

As a no child left behind kid…I appreciate this visual aide.

Mel

As a science teacher, I 💯 support this message.

Buster And Juno Talk

The way Bob the Drag Queen just explained the galaxy & I actually get it for the first time in my life.

Paula

Honestly this tiktok could replace a whole two days of an earth science class, Bob.

Alexis Nicole

So why did I go to school when professor Bob exists!?

Sarel Madzebra

One person – terogani – had a request.

Now can you explain tides please.

Petition for a Professor Brian Cox and Bob the Drag Queen science series.

You can also follow Bob on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

