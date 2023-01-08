This cat carrier raised a lot mewer questions than it answered
In Reddit’s very entertaining r/AmazonReviews forum, u/DaSchtaishOne shared this picture of a cat carrier – but it’s not the carrier that has people taking a second – and third – look.
These questions and answers, provided by other Amazon users, say all that needs to be said..
Here’s what Redditors had to add.
They really yassified a cat.
saltboo
Hilarious.
sofiarosepan
So funny.
moosesquirrelimpala
u/Gdokim asked –
Um does that cat in the pic have lipstick and blush on?
And u/eyy0g provided the answer.
Yes, it’s a city cat.
Obviously.
u/Rica193🤣 was relieved to spot the post.
Brooo I saw this about a month ago when I was looking for a new cat carrier, glad it’s real and I wasn’t having a stroke.
Hard relate.
Image Djordje Petrovic on Pexels, r/AmazonReviews