This cat carrier raised a lot mewer questions than it answered

Weird World

In Reddit’s very entertaining r/AmazonReviews forum, u/DaSchtaishOne shared this picture of a cat carrier – but it’s not the carrier that has people taking a second – and third – look.

These questions and answers, provided by other Amazon users, say all that needs to be said..

Here’s what Redditors had to add.

They really yassified a cat.

saltboo

Hilarious.

sofiarosepan

So funny.

moosesquirrelimpala

u/Gdokim asked –

Um does that cat in the pic have lipstick and blush on?

And u/eyy0g provided the answer.

Yes, it’s a city cat.

Obviously.

u/Rica193🤣 was relieved to spot the post.

Brooo I saw this about a month ago when I was looking for a new cat carrier, glad it’s real and I wasn’t having a stroke.

Hard relate.

READ MORE

This birthday balloon review is the Facepalm of the Day

Source r/AmazonReviews Image Djordje Petrovic on Pexels, r/AmazonReviews