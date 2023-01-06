Politics

One Republican voted for Donald Trump to be the Speaker of the House of Representatives

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 6th, 2023

After Republicans narrowly won control of the House of Representatives in the US midterms, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy expected to stroll back into the position – a crucial role without which no business can be completed in the House.

However, 20 hard-right Republican rebels have been blocking his election, some because they don’t like him, others because they want concessions to how the House is run and a few because they simpy don’t trust him to support their agenda.

At the time of writing, McCarthy has failed to secure the required 218 votes on 11 occasions, taking the House into an almost unprecedented fourth day of voting.

Here are a few comments dropped along the way.

On Thursday, the controversial Floridian Trump faithful, Matt Gaetz, threw a curveball by nominating Donald Trump for the position – a surprisingly legal, if not legitimate, move under the House rules.

This was the result.

And this was the House reaction.

Presumably, Trump can explain this away due to Representatives voting twice, using mail-in ballots and changing the results via beams from a woke satellite.

The mockery came thick and fast.

