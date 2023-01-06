This ‘traffic warden’ wasn’t taking any big car nonsense and had everyone cheering

Videos

It’s not often you find yourself cheering a traffic warden, but in this case people were prepared to make an exception.

It’s the video of this ‘traffic warden’ which went viral on Twitter because, even if it’s not entirely what it first appears, the sentiment was absolutely, totally, 100% on point.

This is my favourite kind of traffic warden https://t.co/xAbYpCMQPR — Kai (@4catsnomore) January 5, 2023

All those views can’t be wrong although, as you might already have suspected, there was no shortage of people who suggested it wasn’t a genuine traffic warden.

That slap down of the ticket is magnificent🤣 — Campagman (@realcampagman) January 5, 2023

I wish there were traffic wardens like this in every car park. — Ross Biff (@heleplop) January 5, 2023

Staged. Warden has no identifying markings, no badge labelling them a Civil Enforcement Officer, no number / name, and most of them nowadays wear a bodycam. Funny though. — Mark (@markvauxhall) January 5, 2023

And finally …

I found the whole video on Reddit and Tiktok, for those who are interested. The warden is just brillant till the end! 😅https://t.co/zt3NmCQeXC — Gollum (@Gollum14105339) January 5, 2023

Source Twitter @4catsnomore