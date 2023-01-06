This horrific (and hilarious) watermelon catapult fail is an all-time classic TV moment

Videos

This all-time classic reality TV moment has just gone wildly viral again on Twitter and you surely won’t spend a better 19 seconds today.

It’s from the 2010 season of Amazing Race down under, and the contestant is Claire Champlin who talked all about the moment here.

Here’s a little bit of how she remembered what happened.

‘I grabbed the watermelon and you had to try and knock down the knight. At the time I was so little so to get enough tension in the slingshot I had to lay all the way down. ‘When I went to release it I had too much tension and the leather strap wrapped around the watermelon and flung back into my face. ‘I didn’t know what had happened. I was laying on my back and it was like I’d been in a car accident, I was just in shock. I started pulling the watermelon off my face and I thought it was my own flesh.

And just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

