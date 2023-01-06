This horrific (and hilarious) watermelon catapult fail is an all-time classic TV moment
This all-time classic reality TV moment has just gone wildly viral again on Twitter and you surely won’t spend a better 19 seconds today.
‘Right in the kisser, show that knight who’s boss!’
It’s from the 2010 season of Amazing Race down under, and the contestant is Claire Champlin who talked all about the moment here.
Here’s a little bit of how she remembered what happened.
‘I grabbed the watermelon and you had to try and knock down the knight. At the time I was so little so to get enough tension in the slingshot I had to lay all the way down.
‘When I went to release it I had too much tension and the leather strap wrapped around the watermelon and flung back into my face.
‘I didn’t know what had happened. I was laying on my back and it was like I’d been in a car accident, I was just in shock. I started pulling the watermelon off my face and I thought it was my own flesh.
And just a few of the many things people were saying about it.
Please tell me if she was okay.
I hope she didn't get hurt.
Oh she got hurt buddy
imagine that melon is an iron cannon ball
