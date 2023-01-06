The World Bollard Association on Twitter is anything but a load of bollards – 13 favourites

Videos

We’ve only just discovered The World Bollard Association – @WorldBollard on Twitter – after news reports highlighted people’s bemusement at this ‘barmy’ bunch of 60 bollards near a school in Birmingham.

Welcome to Bollard World. A place where dreams come true.#WorldBollardAssociation

pic.twitter.com/QKRRHFGKkj

— World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) January 3, 2023

And it turns out @WorldBollard is anything but a load of bollards. Well, it is, but it isn’t, if you know what we mean (tell us you know what we mean).

And if you don’t believe us, take a look at these.

1.

2.

3.

The advance of bollard technology NEVER stops.#WorldBollardAssociation

pic.twitter.com/Frt8DrGxVd — World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) September 10, 2022

4.

Flex post, flex post, flex post, flex post, flex post, flex post, BOLLARD.#WorldBollardAssociation

pic.twitter.com/5mN4lPvdTs — World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) August 17, 2022

5.

6.

7.

On this historic day of celebration for the #WorldBollardAssociation, let us all remember the video that encapsulates the joy that bollards bring to our 100m followers and those that haven’t found us yet.

pic.twitter.com/4IjwPZS1Nb — World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) July 31, 2022

8.

Bollards save lives AND keep dogs happy.#WorldBollardAssociation

pic.twitter.com/d0J1aXUwTL — World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) January 5, 2023

9.

If only we could have seen his face when he got out the car and THERE WAS NOTHING THERE 😂😂😂😂#WorldBollardAssociation pic.twitter.com/5HZSD8N1dG — World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) November 12, 2022

10.

11.

To celebrate reaching 100m followers, we are bringing back one of our favourite ever videos. Sit back, turn your sound up and enjoy.#WorldBollardAssociation

pic.twitter.com/TITVdmauEi — World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) July 31, 2022

12.

13.

Only ONE thing in the world can stop lava flow*🌋

(*the end is hard to watch).

pic.twitter.com/LES7TuVp66 — World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) October 23, 2022

Follow @WorldBollard on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @WorldBollard