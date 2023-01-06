The World Bollard Association on Twitter is anything but a load of bollards – 13 favourites
We’ve only just discovered The World Bollard Association – @WorldBollard on Twitter – after news reports highlighted people’s bemusement at this ‘barmy’ bunch of 60 bollards near a school in Birmingham.
Welcome to Bollard World. A place where dreams come true.#WorldBollardAssociation
— World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) January 3, 2023
And it turns out @WorldBollard is anything but a load of bollards. Well, it is, but it isn’t, if you know what we mean (tell us you know what we mean).
And if you don’t believe us, take a look at these.
1.
Patience is a virtue.#WorldBollardAssociation
— World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) November 11, 2021
2.
Poetry in motion.#WorldBollardAssociation
— World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) December 1, 2022
3.
The advance of bollard technology NEVER stops.#WorldBollardAssociation
— World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) September 10, 2022
4.
Flex post, flex post, flex post, flex post, flex post, flex post, BOLLARD.#WorldBollardAssociation
— World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) August 17, 2022
5.
Yes, they will.#WorldBollardAssociation pic.twitter.com/DvhUgqNZ43
— World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) July 24, 2022
6.
We 💛 this song.#WorldBollardAssociation
— World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) October 20, 2022
7.
On this historic day of celebration for the #WorldBollardAssociation, let us all remember the video that encapsulates the joy that bollards bring to our 100m followers and those that haven’t found us yet.
— World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) July 31, 2022
8.
Bollards save lives AND keep dogs happy.#WorldBollardAssociation
— World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) January 5, 2023
9.
If only we could have seen his face when he got out the car and THERE WAS NOTHING THERE 😂😂😂😂#WorldBollardAssociation pic.twitter.com/5HZSD8N1dG
— World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) November 12, 2022
10.
Some wonderful bollard history here from @history_alice #WorldBollardAssociation
— World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) October 17, 2022
11.
To celebrate reaching 100m followers, we are bringing back one of our favourite ever videos. Sit back, turn your sound up and enjoy.#WorldBollardAssociation
— World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) July 31, 2022
12.
This is what bollards do…NEVER GIVE UP.#WorldBollardAssociation
— World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) October 21, 2022
13.
Only ONE thing in the world can stop lava flow*🌋
(*the end is hard to watch).
— World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) October 23, 2022
