People are sharing sounds you never hear anymore – these 19 ring a bell
Every now and again a question that someone asks over on Ask Reddit goes viral and this one was a particularly interesting and relatable read.
It came from Ms_Mosa who asked this.
“What’s a sound you heard when you were young that you no longer hear?”
And these 19 definitely rang a bell*
1.
‘Remember falling asleep with the tv on and waking up to that weird colored picture with a BEEEEEEEEEEP.’
INeverSaidIWasNice
2.
‘The telephone ringing with an actual metal bell, not a recorded sound played through a speaker.’
something__clever
3.
‘Dial up connection.’
Boredchik
4.
‘The absolute obliteration coming from THX intro.’
alotofmangos
5.
That sound your speakers made right before you were about to get a call on your cell phone.’
-eDgAR-
6.
‘The “kachunk” of credit card imprint machines.’
wallyslambanger
7.
‘The white noise sound of the tv when a channel had no reception.’
Hi_Tony
8.
‘The whir, click, whir, click… of a cassette player as you rewind, play, ff, play… trying to find the song you want.’
ClementineAllyssa
9.
‘The invalid phone number tone.’
CatacombsRave
10.
Camera flash charging sound.’
qsdf321