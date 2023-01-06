This interview answer card got people sharing ideas for funny comebacks – 10 favourites

Pics



u/jDubbaYo-6 posted a picture of their own interview innovation on Reddit’s r/funny forum.

I hate it when job interviewers ask “What is your greatest strength?” so I printed up these business cards to just hand out when asked.

Someone named u/CLG91 – who may or may not be a droid from a galaxy far far away, said –

I’d f*ck it up and hand over a 20 year old Blockbuster card.

The probable job-losing prop got other Redditors thinking about interviews, and these 10 reactions really tickled us.

1.

“What’s your greatest strength?” Hands over a card reading “My preparedness.” “What’s your greatest weakness?” Hands over a card reading “My inability to let a bit go.”

IanKist

2.

“What is your greatest w–” “Impatience.”

MyNameIsTag

3.

My go-to joke at interviews is wait until they ask any question that ISN’T “What is your biggest weakness?” And answer “I’d say my biggest weakness is paying attention.”

TheButtFarter

4.

Professor X: What’s your super power? Mutant: Hindsight. Professor X: That’s not going to help us at all. Mutant: Yes, I see that now.

RumpledShirtsKen

5.

“Where do you see yourself in 5 years?” With you having drinks celebrating my 5 years with the company.

Kaapie

6.

I answered one interviewer that my super strength was “My ability to not Reply All to company-wide emails”, which he completely appreciated.

Northshore21

7.

“If you were an animal, what would you be and why?” “I’d be a horse because I want a stable job”

Lordt

8.

Them: Have you ever been convicted of any felonies? Me: No. I had a great lawyer.

5xad0w

9.

“Atention to detail”

can_of_cream_corn

10.

Could you explain this 4 year gap in your work history? Yes, that’s when I went to Yale. Wow! Having gone to such a prestigious institution, you’re a sure hire. Great— I really need this yob.

JennaSaisQuoi89

BONUS – an oldie but a goldie.

What is your greatest weakness? Honesty. I don’t think honesty is a weakness. I don’t give a f*ck what you think.

Sokobania

Source r/funny Image r/funny, Tim Gouw on Unsplash