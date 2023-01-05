Simply 19 times Scottish Twitter was the funniest of all Twitters

Twitter

There’s funny Twitter, there’s angry Twitter, and then there’s the best Twitter – Scottish Twitter.

And here are exhibits A to, er, S which prove it beyond all reasonable doubt, as shared on the corner of Reddit called ‘Scottish People Twitter’.

1. ‘Trainspotting’

(via)

2. ‘Fair tbh’



(via)

3. ‘Yee haa’

(via)

4. ‘Technically the truth’



(via)

5. ‘Bacchialdi’s’



(via)

6. ‘Thanks mum’

(via)

7. ‘Very fair point’

(via)

8. ‘Nevermind x’

(via)

9. ‘At least they voted!’

(via)