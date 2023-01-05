Latest in an ever more familiar series, comeback of the day is this exchange which is from a little while back but has just gone wildly viral on Reddit.

‘Very strange, indeed,’ said SpecialistCans who shared it.

Oof.

‘I like how she said “sad” as if its the situation not her.’

Mabans

‘Canceling = “you’re being an asshole so we don’t want to support/talk/be around you.”

‘It’s been happening since the people could communicate with each other.

‘Get over “cancel culture” and stop being an asshole. Suddenly, it’s not a problem anymore.

Fenix_Volatilis

‘I used to be on the All Lives Matter wagon. It made sense to me – all lives do matter.

‘Took me an embarrassing while to realise what BLM was about and how ALM, while possibly used with good intent, distracted and detracted from an issue.

‘Hopefully this woman comes around as well. I do not think she’ll though.’

Prewarfaction72

‘Same for me until someone explained it like this: All houses matter, but the black community is trying to tell you that their house is on fire. Sending firetrucks to put out the fire on their house doesn’t mean your house doesn’t matter, but simply that they need help right now.’

Sp00nySp00nicus