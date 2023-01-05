Beth Rigby’s devastating question to Rishi Sunak spoke for (a large part of) the nation

News

Rishi Sunak emerged from his Downing Street bunker on Wednesday to make five pledges on which he wants the nation to judge him.

And it’s fair to say not everyone (anyone) was impressed.

If a CEO presented this to his Board, it would be thrown out. It is such a basic, bland and obvious list, that if delivered, keeps us in the lower quartile of high performing nations. We deserve and are capable of so much better.#SunakSpeech. pic.twitter.com/iWLS7f9LJG — Juergen Maier CBE (@Juergen_Maier) January 4, 2023

His various promises were dismissed in many quarters as either guaranteed to happen or tricky enough to measure that it will make them impossible to judge definitively.

Hang on. Rishi Sunak says unambiguous about 5 objectives, but some of these things are so complex, he acknowledges, can’t set a timescale when they’ll be achieved by.

So hold us to account – err – at some undetermined point in the future, over a couple of horizons — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) January 4, 2023

But at least Sunak was prepared to take questions, unlike his predecessor Liz ‘PM for 45 days’ Truss, so let’s give him just a little bit of credit for that.

And we’re very glad he did because it gave Sky News political editor Beth Rigby the opportunity to ask this and, in characteristic fashion, she really wasn’t messing around.

Beth Rigby lets rip In the real world.. you can’t get a train or a doctor’s appointment & nurses are using food banks.. that’s the reality of Britain in 2023.. & now you’re giving more promises.. so why should the public believe you’re any different to any of your predecessors? pic.twitter.com/PPvWIBmL0n — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 4, 2023

Mega oof.

“But in the real world …”

If Beth Rigby goes missing today, someone needs to check rishi sunaks house She shames the unelected squatter on this broken Tory Britain we live in#GeneralElectionNow #ToriesDestroyingOurCountry pic.twitter.com/TV8JM5tt85 — kerry ✊💙💙 (backing Nurses) (@hewitson10) January 4, 2023

Last word to @SoozUK.

The PM Rishi Sunak reassures us all that everything is fine, actually. pic.twitter.com/njKUITBsSl — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) January 4, 2023

Okay then, very last word to @MattHighton.

Rishi Sunak doing a lovely bedtime story there. pic.twitter.com/8eXzrl5zQN — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) January 4, 2023

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK