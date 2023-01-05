News

Beth Rigby’s devastating question to Rishi Sunak spoke for (a large part of) the nation

John Plunkett. Updated January 5th, 2023

Rishi Sunak emerged from his Downing Street bunker on Wednesday to make five pledges on which he wants the nation to judge him.

And it’s fair to say not everyone (anyone) was impressed.

His various promises were dismissed in many quarters as either guaranteed to happen or tricky enough to measure that it will make them impossible to judge definitively.

But at least Sunak was prepared to take questions, unlike his predecessor Liz ‘PM for 45 days’ Truss, so let’s give him just a little bit of credit for that.

And we’re very glad he did because it gave Sky News political editor Beth Rigby the opportunity to ask this and, in characteristic fashion, she really wasn’t messing around.

