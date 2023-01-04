‘What was ruined because too many people did it?’ 23 very relatable answers

Life

Over on Reddit people have been sharing things that have been ruined because they became just too goddamn popular.

It all began when Redditor WarBeast86 asked (you can probably are lady guess) this.

“What was ruined because too many people did it?”

And very relatable the answers proved too. Well, all apart from the one about Mount Everest. Here are our favourites.

1.

‘Cooking shows. It used to be a few talented chefs who had shows to teach. Now it’s every damn celebrity who can or cannot cook making the same recipes as everyone else.’

CannaKitchen757

2.

‘Craft fairs. Now they’re crowded with dozens of mlms. I just want to find knitted slippers made by an old lady who clearly has a drinking problem, not more Norwex.’

LadyKnightmare

3.

‘The summit of Mt. Everest is like a trash heap now.’

well_uh_yeah

4.

‘Thrift shopping. Fifteen years ago, the prices were soooo cheap, and you could always find a gem. Now, they’re always crowded, and everything is overpriced; you might find something good once every two to three visits if you’re lucky.”

charlesdexterward

5.

‘Streaming services. I miss the days of one single service: Netflix. Now every studio has its own service and holds their stuff away from services like Netflix and Hulu.

‘Direct consequence: too many subscriptions! At this point it’s more economical to buy stuff you want to watch.’

Foreign-West-6669

6.

‘In my dorm room, there was a vending machine that, with just the perfect push of the button, would dispense two sprites. For a few of us, it lasted around 6 months.

‘Then they fixed the machine after one loose lip led to another. Open lips snatch sips.’

Alarming-Damage6223

7.

‘Driving to work early. I used to do it, but now it’s the same as morning Rush hour.’

andreACOURTeny

8.

‘Festivals. I use to enjoy going to some local festivals. Now they’re just overcrowded and expensive.’

TryingToNotBeInDebt

9.

‘Used to love Airbnb years ago. Now it’s pricier than a lot of decent hotels, and some of the house rules are nutty.’

Mend35

10.

‘You used to be one of only a few people around bidding on storage lockers.

‘It used to be a fun hobby I gave up on because it became too popular and people are grossly overpaying for the lockers which is often time just paying to make a dump run for someone.’

The3102Yuma

11.

‘The housing market.’

SuvenPan

12.

‘Covid ruined the National and state parks … too many assholes not respecting the land (leaving trash tagging rocks with graffiti) and crowding the trails.’

Aromatic_Ad8890