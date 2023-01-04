This entitled buyer wanted a secondhand pram delivered by taxi and it’s a hilariously frustrating read

Life

Why we always think twice about selling secondhand stuff online, part 346.

This time it’s the supremely entitled buyer of a secondhand pram – cost £60 – who insisted that the seller deliver the pram to their front door. By taxi, if necessary.

And it’s a fabulously frustrating read.

‘Someone wanted my sister to take an hour and a half taxi to deliver a pram to them,’ said Redditor bigtittygothgf678 who shared it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

Never. Bother. Me. Again. About. Anything. But. Especially. Prams.

‘This looks like someone’s digital assistant is becoming sentient and trying to order shit lol.’

YankeeBanshee ‘Someone in Eastbourne had a baby? I didn’t think anyone there was young enough to do that.’

ElephantJumper ‘What always floors me the most with some of these choosing beggars is: “Deliver the thing to me, take a taxi”. For me, my thinking was always: “Well shoot, by that same logic why don’t YOU take a taxi and come HERE and get the thing!?!?”.

KittyKatWarrior3593 ‘Daleks. Want. A. Pram!’

justlikeyouonlyworse ‘Exterminate!’

Redbaja69 ‘Perambulate!’

justlikeyouonlyworse

Source Reddit u/bigtittygothgf678 Image Unsplash Sandy Millar