This boss’s threat to an employee who tried to quit got just the responses they deserved

Life

It can be a stressful business changing jobs, not just the application process of the next place you want to work but handing in your notice, all that kind of stuff.

And it doesn’t help – quite the opposite, in fact – when your current boss responds like this.

It’s an exchange shared by Redditor u/WorthlessFloor who said: ‘Tried to quit my job and they said no.’

And it’s properly eye-opening stuff.

Took us a short while to work out what the employer was saying, but we got there. And these responses on Reddit were always on-point and often very funny.

‘Did they just try to pull a “this will go on your permanent record?”’

artificialavocado ‘OP will never work in this town again!!! NO ONE QUITS SPACELY’S SPROCKETS AND HEALTH CARE!!’

XR171 ‘YOU THINK YOU CAN COME TO THIS TOWN, USE SPACELY’S SPROCKETS AND HEALTH CARE, AND THEN JUST LEAVE?! THINK AGAIN, BUCKO! OH-HOHOHO, YOU’LL RUE THE DAY! RUE IT, I SAY!!!’

Kiwiteepee

· “Deem you as ineligible to be rehired.” ‘Don’t threaten me with a good time.’

ForeverSam13 ‘A friend worked for a big box store … She clocked out at the end of her shift, and was told to go back and do more cleaning off the clock. ‘She was fed up with the job anyway, so she took off her vest and handed it to her supervisor with the words “I quit”. The supervisor informed her that if she quit that way she’d never work there again. She looked him in the eye, said “You’re catching on”, and walked away.’

GuairdeanBeatha ‘I’ve always found the concept of “you won’t be able to be rehired here” as some of the stupidest shit I’ve ever heard. I’m leaving this shithole for a reason. Why in the hell would I want to come back to work here?’

gr4one ‘Save this email, it will come in handy if you ever need to explain this to another company. They got played, and didn’t even know it 😂’

jargonexpert

And just in case you were wondering …

‘What a fucked up company to have worked for. Glad you got out, did your new job ask for any references?

AbbreviationsMean578 ‘They didn’t ask, no, but I’ve already been offered the position so it doesn’t matter.’

WorthlessFloor

Source Reddit u/WorthlessFloor