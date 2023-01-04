This spectacular takedown of covid deniers is all the sweeter because it uses their own words

Science



Over on TikTok, @dr.eric.b spends a lot of time trying to fight scientific – mostly medical – misinformation.

In this video, he explained that he was calling for the help of Covid deniers to clear up some puzzling aspects of their claims.

It might be the best takedown of major anti-vax and covid denial contradictions you’ll hear – and it’s all via their own arguments.

“Covid 19 is nothing more than the common cold …but it’s also a deadly bioweapon.” “You say that Covid has a 99.999% survival rate …but if you get it and take Ivermectin and survive, it was the Ivermectin that saved you.” “You say we shouldn’t be wearing masks because they’re completely useless …yet we’re somehow seeing a surge in RSV and influenza …because we were all wearing masks and it prevented us from getting those diseases for two years.”

There was a virtual round of applause from TikTok users.

They talk in square circles.

Tara Elizabeth

Hearing all their arguments together in one video like this, makes it sound EXHAUSTING to keep up with their story

user8180008053361

OMG! This is GOLD! Too bad the intended audience will see it as fools-gold. Keep up the good fight!

mormon2whiskeyin0to60

I can’t keep up. And I love how they say “do your own research.” I don’t want to do my own research that’s why I trust doctors.

Kelly Fitzgerald Junco

Amazing just how many examples you came up with and didn’t even break a sweat! Keep up the fight…

DavidAbell22

Best video I’ve seen on this so far. 🔥

The Crit Doc of TikTok

As a gymnast; even I can’t keep up with all these backflips!

TheOfficialTRO

You will go crazy trying to figure out their delusion.

Jessica

This is exactly how they sound. It drives me crazy. You nailed it.

Michelle Marie

An anti-vaxxer named Valerie Trueman chimed in, but the comment kind of just made Eric’s point for him.

Personally not jabbed had covid twice it felt like flu. As for rest don’t know or care.

Oh, Valerie.

