Rishi Sunak’s plans for ‘Maths until 18’ don’t add up – 19 favourite responses

Rishi Sunak has been conspicuous by his absence recently, amid growing turmoil in the NHS, continuing strike action, record-breaking food bank use and an energy crisis.

The Star noticed.

The Star delivers another comically excoriating front page pic.twitter.com/cP4mNlGF9N — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) January 3, 2023

After ignoring calls to recall Parliament to address the crisis in the NHS, Sunak has emerged from his burrow to announce his priorities for the coming year.

What vital issue has he gone for as the teaser for his speech? Ambulance waiting times? No. Addressing the energy crisis? No. Vowing to talk to desperate workers with a view to ending strike action? No.

It’s this –

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants all pupils to study maths to 18 https://t.co/zPJX0wD4n9 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 3, 2023

The news went down like replacing double art with a trigonometry pop quiz – very well with a tiny minority but groans from everyone else.

Is that why he's so odd? pic.twitter.com/rlD0AiY6qC — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 3, 2023

Question 1. If the NHS has 133,400 staff vacancies, with 40% of junior doctors planning to leave, and nursing salaries down 20% in real terms over the last decade, should you pay them a fair wage? https://t.co/1wLciD0Msl — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) January 4, 2023

Emergency medicine and extreme weather survival would be more useful. https://t.co/Me6L6SVQRp — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) January 3, 2023

They need to, to be able to count up how much their utility bills will be. — Henrik (@HenrikVegetable) January 3, 2023

80% of people are leaving school with inadequate maths; keep in mind that’s almost half. — James Coogan (@jamescoogan) January 3, 2023

This would have pushed me over the edge https://t.co/5h13s1grox — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 3, 2023

Making everyone study maths is part of my plan to ensure that there is more division in society. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) January 4, 2023

I think they should study to higher numbers tbh https://t.co/xFpdQuAUHn — Lee Harvey (@valleyguitarist) January 3, 2023

Saving Britain the Rishi Sunak way: pic.twitter.com/7tP72bPqGc — Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) January 4, 2023

