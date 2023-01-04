Politics

Rishi Sunak’s plans for ‘Maths until 18’ don’t add up – 19 favourite responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 4th, 2023


Rishi Sunak has been conspicuous by his absence recently, amid growing turmoil in the NHS, continuing strike action, record-breaking food bank use and an energy crisis.

The Star noticed.

After ignoring calls to recall Parliament to address the crisis in the NHS, Sunak has emerged from his burrow to announce his priorities for the coming year.

What vital issue has he gone for as the teaser for his speech? Ambulance waiting times? No. Addressing the energy crisis? No. Vowing to talk to desperate workers with a view to ending strike action? No.

It’s this –

The news went down like replacing double art with a trigonometry pop quiz – very well with a tiny minority but groans from everyone else.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2