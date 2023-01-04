Richard Madeley was super excited to get one over on Mick Lynch and the RMT man’s 3-word response was everything

News

To the world of Richard Madeley – stick with us, please – where the Good Morning Britain presenter was super excited to be interviewing rail union boss Mick Lynch again.

You might remember Lynch has a habit of owning Madeley into various other dimensions when the pair encounter each other.

Here are the pair last month.

This was Madeley last month looking like an idiot.pic.twitter.com/L2GMn8sUYb — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) January 3, 2023

So Madeley was especially keen to point out that in their last chat, he might actually, finally, have had a point.

And Lynch’s 3-word response was everything.

What do you think Richard Madeleys priority was in his interview with Mick Lynch from the @RMTunion? Trying to prove he'd been right all along last month when Mick made him look like an idiot. Today Madeley didn't look like an idiot. Just petty #GMB pic.twitter.com/eLYzkdpqfC — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) January 3, 2023

Feels like Madeley might have had an open goal there but he still managed to hoof it over the bar.

“Well Richard, you’re always right, as everybody in this country knows…” — Dan Johnson (@veryDanJohnson) January 3, 2023

He lost me at "The Guardian's a left wing newspaper". — Phil Pidluznyj (@PhilPid1) January 3, 2023

The @guardian is Left Wing? 🤭 — Citizen M (@MiaSertima) January 3, 2023

Possibly our favourite bit is Susanna Reid’s face as Madeley inches his way towards his point.

On the hour, every hour, he & Suzanna re-ran the earlier interview adding their spin. Desperate to set the scene as Rich Wuz Rite before the interview with Lynch, then that dire “introduction” to the interview itself. And Lynch still made his points clearly with Suzanna finishing — RobJW (@VintageFairFan) January 3, 2023

We’re with this person.

I could watch Richard Madeley v Mick Lynch exchanges all day long. — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) January 4, 2023

Source Twitter @SaulStaniforth