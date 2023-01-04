News

Richard Madeley was super excited to get one over on Mick Lynch and the RMT man’s 3-word response was everything

John Plunkett. Updated January 4th, 2023

To the world of Richard Madeley – stick with us, please – where the Good Morning Britain presenter was super excited to be interviewing rail union boss Mick Lynch again.

You might remember Lynch has a habit of owning Madeley into various other dimensions when the pair encounter each other.

Here are the pair last month.

So Madeley was especially keen to point out that in their last chat, he might actually, finally, have had a point.

And Lynch’s 3-word response was everything.

Feels like Madeley might have had an open goal there but he still managed to hoof it over the bar.

Possibly our favourite bit is Susanna Reid’s face as Madeley inches his way towards his point.

We’re with this person.

Source Twitter @SaulStaniforth