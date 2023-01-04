Pics

17 ‘What were they thinking?’ moments from r/CrappyDesign

Poke Staff. Updated January 4th, 2023


In an occasional series we like to call “What were they thinking?”, we’ve been looking at Reddit’s r/CrappyDesign forum. Judging by this lot, we can only conclude that they weren’t thinking.

Take a look.

1. Not quite Disney


2. Combined bed and accident hazard


3. Pillsbury Doughjesus


4. Single-use knitwear


5. Optional maths


6. What could go wrong?


7. That’s not how acronyms work


8. For Australian Christmas trees


9. Accessibility is key


