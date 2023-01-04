17 ‘What were they thinking?’ moments from r/CrappyDesign
In an occasional series we like to call “What were they thinking?”, we’ve been looking at Reddit’s r/CrappyDesign forum. Judging by this lot, we can only conclude that they weren’t thinking.
Take a look.
1. Not quite Disney
2. Combined bed and accident hazard
3. Pillsbury Doughjesus
4. Single-use knitwear
5. Optional maths
6. What could go wrong?
7. That’s not how acronyms work
8. For Australian Christmas trees
9. Accessibility is key
