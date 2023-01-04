17 ‘What were they thinking?’ moments from r/CrappyDesign

Pics



In an occasional series we like to call “What were they thinking?”, we’ve been looking at Reddit’s r/CrappyDesign forum. Judging by this lot, we can only conclude that they weren’t thinking.

Take a look.

1. Not quite Disney



Via

2. Combined bed and accident hazard



Via

3. Pillsbury Doughjesus



Via

4. Single-use knitwear



Via

5. Optional maths



Via

6. What could go wrong?



Via

7. That’s not how acronyms work



Via

8. For Australian Christmas trees



Via

9. Accessibility is key



Via