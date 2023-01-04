News

People reckon Rishi Sunak delivers speeches like a CBeebies presenter and once heard, it’s never unheard

John Plunkett. Updated January 4th, 2023

You might remember how people reckoned Rishi Sunak sounds uncannily like Will from The Inbetweeners.

Today the prime minister emerged from hiding to deliver a speech of sorts and it wasn’t Will that people were thinking of. It was CBeebies.

And once heard, it’s never unheard.

Uncanny.

And talking of CBeebies, as everyone was, reminded us of this.

Source Twitter @bmay