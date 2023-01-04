People reckon Rishi Sunak delivers speeches like a CBeebies presenter and once heard, it’s never unheard
You might remember how people reckoned Rishi Sunak sounds uncannily like Will from The Inbetweeners.
Oh, now this is scarily spot on. https://t.co/gB8ijeElvp
— Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) October 24, 2022
Today the prime minister emerged from hiding to deliver a speech of sorts and it wasn’t Will that people were thinking of. It was CBeebies.
Rishi Sunak’s speeches always sound like he is reading the CBeebies bedtime story.
— Danny Garlick (@DannyGar) January 4, 2023
Why does Rishi Sunak sound like he’s reading a bedtime story on CBeebies?
— Jess (@rowlands7_jess) January 4, 2023
And once heard, it’s never unheard.
Mate, you are the leader of a G7 economy not a CBeebies presenter; please stop assuming all voters are four years old. pic.twitter.com/XopFFwe2nC
— Brendan May (@bmay) January 4, 2023
Uncanny.
— Moog (@a_toots) January 4, 2023
And talking of CBeebies, as everyone was, reminded us of this.
CBeebies woke up this morning and chose violence. pic.twitter.com/MkELlUsHKC
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) March 29, 2022
