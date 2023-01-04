23 fabulous times people accidentally explained the obvious from ‘That’s how it works’ on Reddit

Life

There’s a rather fabulous corner of Reddit called ‘That’s How It Works’ which highlights people who ‘tried to be serious, but just accidentally explained the obvious’.

And very (unintentionally) funny it is too. Here are 12 of the best.

1. ‘Help me I’m drowning’

2. ‘Yes, that’s how genetics work’

3. ‘Thanks I hate names’

4. ‘Are you twins in real life?’



5. ‘MY CAKE!’

6. ‘Ah yes. Evolution has nothing to do with genetics’

7. ‘How stock photos work’

8. ‘Opinions must be objective’

9. ‘Yes that’s how it usually works’

10. ‘Amazon review for a backpack …’

11. ‘Cecil’s brother, Jericho, is also a lion, don’t you know that!?’

12. ‘Funny how things work’