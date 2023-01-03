This graffiti went wildly viral and is both hilarious and hugely irritating at the same time

Pics

It’s been a while – a generation or so – since we used to read those graffiti compilation books put together by Nigel Rees, but if he was to do a new one then this would surely be close to the very top.

It’s a wall scrawl which just went wildly viral on Reddit and manages to be both very funny and magnificently irritating, all at the same time.

‘What kind of paint are you using to paint over this? ‘Because if it is latex, it’s probably way too cold for it, you want good adhesion, you need at least 40 to 45 maybe wait till it warms up a little, I mean, what’s the big rush? ‘Like, I’m in a rush now, but our situations are different.’

Boom.

‘I’m in a rush now, but our situations are different. ‘Lol.’

SaraSmashley ‘As someone who buys a lot of paint: the folks at the paint store aren’t that helpful lol.’

DonutCola ‘I’m just so impressed by the consistent sizing and spacing of the letters so that the whole message perfectly fits. I would totally mess up by misjudging how much room there is on each line and I’d still have 4-5 words left at the end that wouldn’t fit.’

lap_salad ‘It makes me really want to see the before and after.’

sinyk

Source Reddit u/stateoface Image Unsplash