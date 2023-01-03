The takedown of this climate change sceptic is one for the ages

Science

Grim news today that warm January weather is breaking records in countries across Europe.

The ‘extreme weather event’ comes after 2022 was the UK’s warmest on record, amid forecasts that 2023 will ‘look like a disaster movie’.

All of which brings us around to this takedown of a climate change sceptic which has just gone viral on Reddit for reasons which will now be obvious.

It’s someone called Matt Walsh, the conservative political commentator and self-described ‘theocratic fascist’.

Remember when they spent years telling us to panic over the hole in the ozone layer and then suddenly just stopped talking about it and nobody ever mentioned the ozone layer again? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 20, 2022

Eatplaster ‘It’s just like those women that go ON and ON about being pregnant for nine months, then suddenly have a baby and don’t mention being pregnant anymore. Why are people such liars?’

MisterProfGuy ‘I hate the paradox where fixing a problem makes people think you didn’t need to fix the problem because it never got bad enough to affect them. Successful prevention makes it seem, to the uninformed, that it was never needed.’

PrestigiousRichs ‘It isn’t a “paradox” that “makes people think” anything. It’s the intentional misrepresentation of information to support a position contrary to facts. Misinformation. Brainwashing. Faux News.’

CapeCodSam ‘Interesting fun fact: the guy that developed CFC’s is the same guy who figured you could fix the engine knocking problem in cars by putting lead in the petrol.’

ForwardBodybuilder18 ‘I’m always surprised and heartened to hear about this particular example. ‘The scientific community and the world at large came together to solve a problem that would’ve led to an exponential rise in skin cancers, cataracts, worldwide famines due to crop failures, among many many other problems. ‘I don’t know if it would’ve been possible in the hyperconnected world of today, where disinformation seems to be a part of life. I truly hope we can cooperate one more time, to head off climate change before it becomes climate disaster (if not already). ‘Hope springs eternal.’

