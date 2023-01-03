The mounting fury of this guy trying to get his wife’s ‘gift’ for free is a supremely satisfying read

Life

The corner of Reddit called ‘choosing beggars’ is reserved for outrageously entitled people trying to get stuff on the cheap or for free.

And this particular guy is a classic of the genre, a husband trying to get his wife’s Christmas gift for free.

Everything about it – from his increasingly desperate reasoning why he doesn’t want to, you know, actually pay for it – to the final pay off is just fantastic.

That’s not to say he wouldn’t actually have ended up paying for it, of course but, well, best make up your own mind about that.

Looks like I’m responsible for a clients marriage ending (because I don’t want to work for free, go figure),’ said Ultra_Effect who shared the exchange over on Reddit.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

And here are just some of the many things people said about it.

‘My marriage is not on the rocks currently but it might be if my husband’s Christmas gift was an unsolicited fitness plan to help me lose weight.’

Dangerous-Lake2088 ‘Lol and I’m sure his wife would have been thrilled to get a weight loss plan as a gift. You probably saved his marriage by not sending it to him.’

Jilltro ‘Wow. I mean unless the wife asked for this plan specifically, their marriage being in the rocks is probably not going to be helped by his seemingly only gift being one to help her lose weight. I might be wrong and she might love it- but my head jumped to him thinking she needs to lose weight and this is the best way to make her do that. Wonder if the poor woman got any Christmas present and is she spending Christmas with him? ‘Sorry you did work for no money OP, so you not usually charge a deposit up front?’

chroniccomplexcase ‘My thought as well. I can’t imagine a scenario where a marriage on thin ice is saved by the husband getting the wife a plan to lose weight. ‘If you gave it to him on faith he’d pay you, and his wife wasn’t enamored with it, he’d use that as an excuse to not pay.’

vafrow “If you had a wife you’d understand” ‘Don’t put everyone who has a wife in the same category as you 😂’

Basis_Safe

