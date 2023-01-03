Celebrity

Julia Hartley-Brewer trying to explain away her ‘autistic’ Greta Thunberg tweet is today’s most satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated January 3rd, 2023

You might remember a subplot from Greta Thunberg’s fabulous multi-part takedown of Andrew Tate was this brief but notable contribution by Talk TV person, Julia Hartley-Brewer.

Hartley-Brewer joined in to tell everyone – in not so many words – that she was on Team Tate.

She later deleted the tweet after getting just the right amount of criticism she deserved for the way she appeared to use ‘autistic’ to describe Thunberg. Which is to say, a lot.

So now Hartley-Brewer has been back on Talk TV trying to explain what she meant by doing it and why she deleted it, that sort of thing. And it’s an (unintentionally) hugely entertaining watch, surely the most satisfying thing you’ll see today.

Nailed it, Julia. No notes.

The look on the face of Tom Slater surely says it all. We’ve never related so much with an editor of Spiked.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK