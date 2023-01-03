Julia Hartley-Brewer trying to explain away her ‘autistic’ Greta Thunberg tweet is today’s most satisfying watch

Celebrity

You might remember a subplot from Greta Thunberg’s fabulous multi-part takedown of Andrew Tate was this brief but notable contribution by Talk TV person, Julia Hartley-Brewer.

Hartley-Brewer joined in to tell everyone – in not so many words – that she was on Team Tate.

She later deleted the tweet after getting just the right amount of criticism she deserved for the way she appeared to use ‘autistic’ to describe Thunberg. Which is to say, a lot.

So now Hartley-Brewer has been back on Talk TV trying to explain what she meant by doing it and why she deleted it, that sort of thing. And it’s an (unintentionally) hugely entertaining watch, surely the most satisfying thing you’ll see today.

Nailed it, Julia. No notes.

Julia Hatred-Spewer knows she took the performative hate too far and is now furiously backpedalling.

Why on earth would you 'take Andrew Tate over Greta Thunberg' if you didn't know anything about him?

All she's worried about is the possibility of losing future job opportunities. — Philip of Burgundy (@Phil_Burgundy) January 3, 2023

Such a weird attempt at gaslighting given that she included the word autistic within a group of adjectives of which all the others were clearly intended as derogatory — BoingBoing 🇪🇨 (@BoingDoingBoing) January 3, 2023

What question was she asking the guy? — David O'Callaghan (@mrhutzir) January 3, 2023

So to sum up this endless shit flow of words: "I tweet about things I know nothing about as long as it fits into hate against Greta". Did I get this right? — Mark Bermann @[email protected] ⚓ 🇪🇺 (@MarkBermann) January 3, 2023

The look on the face of Tom Slater surely says it all. We’ve never related so much with an editor of Spiked.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK