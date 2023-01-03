Pics

Comeback of the day

Poke Staff. Updated January 3rd, 2023

Latest in an increasingly frequent series, comeback of the day is particularly short and sweet.

‘They didn’t see this one coming,’ said chacal_lachaise who shared it over on Reddit.

Boom.

‘What do atheists do of a sunday morning? They go their temples of atheism, not pray to God and sing songs of praise to no one. A person gets up to deliver a message not about God!’
OneSalientOversight

‘It amuses me that they think Atheists need to have the lack of faith reaffirmed.

‘We only need to have a religious disproved once. Depending on my mood, I’d argue the fact that Christians need to have their faith reaffirmed and strengthened and proved so often speaks a lot to the weakness of their beliefs.’
Nyxelestia

Well, each to their own, obviously.

And separate but related was this, shared by fellow Redditor LonginglyPainful who said: ‘Who doesn’t love irony?’

Source Reddit u/chacal_lachaise Images Unsplash Pexels