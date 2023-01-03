Pics

Latest in an increasingly frequent series, comeback of the day is particularly short and sweet.

‘They didn’t see this one coming,’ said chacal_lachaise who shared it over on Reddit.

Boom.

‘What do atheists do of a sunday morning? They go their temples of atheism, not pray to God and sing songs of praise to no one. A person gets up to deliver a message not about God!’

OneSalientOversight

‘It amuses me that they think Atheists need to have the lack of faith reaffirmed.

‘We only need to have a religious disproved once. Depending on my mood, I’d argue the fact that Christians need to have their faith reaffirmed and strengthened and proved so often speaks a lot to the weakness of their beliefs.’

Nyxelestia

Well, each to their own, obviously.

And separate but related was this, shared by fellow Redditor LonginglyPainful who said: ‘Who doesn’t love irony?’

Source Reddit u/chacal_lachaise Images Unsplash Pexels