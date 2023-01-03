Life

21 most relatable memes about the agony of going back to work after the Christmas break

John Plunkett. Updated January 3rd, 2023

It felt like a particularly long break over Christmas and New Year, which made it good while it lasted, obviously.

But the downside – the very big downside – was that it made going back to work (for those people in employment, obviously) even more of a ferocious gear change than usual.

And these 21 people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2