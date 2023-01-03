21 most relatable memes about the agony of going back to work after the Christmas break

Life

It felt like a particularly long break over Christmas and New Year, which made it good while it lasted, obviously.

But the downside – the very big downside – was that it made going back to work (for those people in employment, obviously) even more of a ferocious gear change than usual.

And these 21 people surely said it best.

1.

Back to work tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mqHTb3bVkN — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) January 2, 2023

2.

Quite enjoyed me time off over Christmas. Shall we all quit our jobs — Dominic Lipscombe (@DomLip94) January 2, 2023

3.

I've been a lady of leisure for 2 weeks. How am I supposed to go back to work???? pic.twitter.com/OhwMmoTgdc — Candied Yam Black (@CocoaDoe) January 1, 2023

4.

Hyping myself up before going back to work pic.twitter.com/Z6M8ESfnOE — Netflix (@netflix) January 2, 2023

5.

Back to work tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/KkAi1V4sNs — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) January 2, 2023

6.

Back to work like: pic.twitter.com/6Y3Bf9KRjS — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) January 3, 2023

7.

Going back to work after being off since before Christmas pic.twitter.com/470ArPwN9g — Sopranos Memes (@timeimmemorial_) January 2, 2023

8.

9.

When do you go back to work? pic.twitter.com/t2bprHcJO5 — Morissa Schwartz (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) January 1, 2023

10.

[in lift at work]

ME:

COLLEAGUE:

ME:

COLLEAGUE:

ME:

COLLEAGUE:

ME:

COLLEAGUE:

ME:

COLLEAGUE: so how was your chri–

ME: we don't have to do this — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) January 3, 2023

11.