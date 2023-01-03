21 most relatable memes about the agony of going back to work after the Christmas break
It felt like a particularly long break over Christmas and New Year, which made it good while it lasted, obviously.
But the downside – the very big downside – was that it made going back to work (for those people in employment, obviously) even more of a ferocious gear change than usual.
And these 21 people surely said it best.
1.
Back to work tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mqHTb3bVkN
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) January 2, 2023
2.
Quite enjoyed me time off over Christmas. Shall we all quit our jobs
— Dominic Lipscombe (@DomLip94) January 2, 2023
3.
I've been a lady of leisure for 2 weeks. How am I supposed to go back to work???? pic.twitter.com/OhwMmoTgdc
— Candied Yam Black (@CocoaDoe) January 1, 2023
4.
Hyping myself up before going back to work pic.twitter.com/Z6M8ESfnOE
— Netflix (@netflix) January 2, 2023
5.
Back to work tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/KkAi1V4sNs
— Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) January 2, 2023
6.
Back to work like: pic.twitter.com/6Y3Bf9KRjS
— Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) January 3, 2023
7.
Going back to work after being off since before Christmas pic.twitter.com/470ArPwN9g
— Sopranos Memes (@timeimmemorial_) January 2, 2023
8.
Christmas break is almost over #BackToWork pic.twitter.com/zCparM0tax
— TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) January 2, 2023
9.
When do you go back to work? pic.twitter.com/t2bprHcJO5
— Morissa Schwartz (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) January 1, 2023
10.
[in lift at work]
ME:
COLLEAGUE:
ME:
COLLEAGUE:
ME:
COLLEAGUE:
ME:
COLLEAGUE:
ME:
COLLEAGUE: so how was your chri–
ME: we don't have to do this
— Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) January 3, 2023
11.
#BackToWork today pic.twitter.com/ztJS4WDzTn
— TheFastShow (@TheFastShow1) January 3, 2023