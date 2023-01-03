17 people who had a worse 2022 than you from ‘Well, that sucks’ on Reddit

Life

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘Well, that sucks’ which, as the name suggests, is packed full of life’s more unfortunate moments.

And not only is it reassuring proof that this sort of thing doesn’t just happen to us, it also suggests that no matter how tricky your 2022 occasionally felt, it could have been worse …

1. ‘My 5 year old, independently read 50 books. Took all year. i present to you the “50 book reward” from his primary school…’

2. ‘Went to Costco to grab a rotisserie chicken for the weekend, but this lady beat everyone to it’

3. ‘When it’s your stop and the doors open to this’



4. ‘After a grueling day at work without food where I had to wait 4 hours for a sample to arrive which got canceled, I come home at 7pm to find all my shit in garbage bags cause the cleaners my landlord sent cleared the wrong apartment’



5. ‘The only path back to my room blocked by cute but incredibly angry sea lions’



6. ‘What it looks like to win a standard weekend day’



7. ‘Landscapers trimmed my plastic plant’

8. “Honey, have you seen my other AirPod?”

9. ‘My essay got a 0 because the person thought I copied from the internet. Turns out it was MY OWN POST which I posted some hours later’

