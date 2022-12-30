This fabulous thread of ‘useful concepts’ taught us an awful lot in very little time

Life

We’re not saying we learned more from this thread than we did in the rest of the year put together but, well, it was a close run thing.

It was a rather fabulous thread put together by @G_S_Bhogal over on Twitter in which he listed 10 ‘useful concepts’ he learned in 2022.

And it went viral because, well, have a read for yourself.

In 2022 I learned hundreds of useful concepts that improved my understanding of the world. Here are the 10 best: — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) December 28, 2022

1. Solomon’s Paradox:

We’re better at solving other people’s problems than our own, because detachment yields objectivity. But Kross et al (2014) found viewing oneself in the 3rd person yields the same detachment, so when trying to help yourself, imagine you’re helping a friend. — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) December 28, 2022

2. Cunningham’s Law:

The best way to get the right answer on the internet is not to ask a question, but to post the wrong answer, because people are more interested in criticizing you than helping you. — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) December 28, 2022

3. Bonhoeffer’s Theory of Stupidity:

Evil can be guarded against. Stupidity cannot. And the world’s few evil people have little power without the help of the world’s many stupid people. Therefore, stupidity is a far greater threat than evil. — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) December 28, 2022

4. Anattā:

There’s nothing constant about a person. Habits are picked up & dropped. Beliefs asserted & refuted. Dreams forged & shattered. Passions ignited & extinguished. The self is a work-in-progress being constantly rewritten. And yet we’re all judged as if we’re final. — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) December 28, 2022

5. Gibson’s Law: “For every PhD, there is an equal and opposite PhD.” In courtroom trials & political debates, anyone can find a subject-matter expert who supports their view, because having a PhD doesn’t make someone right, it often just makes them more skilled at being wrong. — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) December 28, 2022

6. Surrogate Activities:

The more we eliminate struggles from our lives, the more we create artificial struggles – sports, video games, Twitter culture wars – because the mind wants peace, but needs conflict. — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) December 28, 2022

7. Shirky Principle

To ensure survival, institutions will try to preserve the problem to which they are the solution. E.g. Arms manufacturers lobby politicians to push for new wars, and light bulb manufacturers deliberately make their bulbs short-lived so you buy them more often. — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) December 28, 2022

8. Babble Hypothesis:

According to multiple studies, what best predicts whether someone becomes a leader? Their experience? Their IQ? Nope. The amount of time they spend talking. It doesn’t even matter what they say, just how much they say it. We suck at picking leaders. — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) December 28, 2022

9. Noble Cause Corruption:

The greatest evils come not from those seeking to do bad, but from those seeking to do good and believing the ends justify the means. Ironically, few things justify the immoral treatment of others more than the belief that you’re more moral than them. — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) December 28, 2022

10. Noise Bottlenecks:

Consuming online content makes us feel like we’re learning, but 90% of the content is useless junk—small talk, clickbait, marketing—which crowds out actual info from our minds. As such, we feel we’re getting smarter as we get stupider. — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) December 28, 2022

Well, that explains a lot.

And that’s it. I hope these ideas help you enter 2023 a little wiser. If you’d like to read this list on one page, with links to relevant sources, you can do so here: https://t.co/inr41oK7Fm — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) December 28, 2022

Only one question remained.

is there a principle for the cliff of hopelessness one feels up against after reading too many principles in a row — Emma (@braign) December 28, 2022

And you can follow @G_S_Bhogal on Twitter here!

