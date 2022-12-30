The fabulous takedown of this ‘military’ spouse deserves some kind of medal

Life

Takedown of the week is surely this, an exchange in Facebook about a car sticker on Facebook – no, stick with us – that ended in fabulous fashion.

It turned out the military ‘rank’ wasn’t quite as impressive as it first appeared and, well, over to Redditor resilientspirit who said: ‘Enmeshed Military Spouse Slain.’

Shots fired!

‘As a civilian, I don’t have to refer to anyone’s rank. Even her husband.’

beatles910 ‘Yup everyone knows real life is unranked free for all.’

poopellar ‘Please tell me there aren’t actually people that expect this? Why in the world would a spouse, of any gender, expect the rank privilege’s of their partner?’

darw1nf1sh ‘I ran into one years ago. The conversation went like this. “Oh really, what is his rank?” “He is a first sergeant.” “Ok. Well I was an officer. You can call me Sir.”

Sanity_in_Moderation ‘You will address ME as Florthwallamoor, Daimyo of Doodleburg, Third ruler of the 2nd realm of the Orbisphere, Assistant to the Assistant Commander of the Undergreat Lord Plox, Baron of all things shimmering between the Salty Mountains and the Rocky Sea, husband to a murdered Wanton, father to a murdered Croissant, and I shall have my breakfast…in silence!’

