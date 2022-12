People are trying to sum up 2022 in no more than four words – these 21 nailed it

Twitter



It’s almost 2023 – or 202 2 3, as we’ll all write it for the next month.

Every media outlet has been looking back at the year – rounding up the biggest stories, the famous people no longer with us (a growing list, unfortunately), the funniest tweets, etc.

Very British Problems – @SoVeryBritish – asked tweeters to look back at 2022 and put it in a nutshell.

They stepped up – and, as you might have guessed, it wasn’t a glowing report.

Three PMs – one year — Liana Jacob ܠ̤ܝܐܺܢܺܐ (@LianaJacob) December 28, 2022

is it over yet? — Sabine Hossenfelder (@skdh) December 28, 2022

Oh, for fucks sake. — Adam Rosser, Radioist 📻 🎮 (@AdamRosserRadio) December 28, 2022

Expensive — The Fucking Weather (@BollocksWeather) December 28, 2022

Makes 2020 look fantastic — Dani (@DaniiNUFC) December 28, 2022

oh god what now — Emma Worthington (@emma_mp) December 28, 2022

Billionaires continued ruining everything. https://t.co/yBmBCyqxlX — Chris Brosnahan (@ChrisBrosnahan) December 29, 2022

Even nurses are striking https://t.co/oAu90cnHbp — Daniel Mercer (@danny_mercer) December 28, 2022

3/10 Wouldn’t visit again. — Craig 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@crayg_not_creg) December 28, 2022

