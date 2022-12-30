This cash stash ‘fail’ wasn’t what it seemed – and the takedowns were on the money
Redditors have been pointing out the obvious mistake u/A_UV made when they asked for suggestions for how to use this gadget.
So I got an “emergency cash stach” that doesn’t fit cash. What fun things can I put in this instead?
Ignoring the spelling mistake, this is the item in question.
And the big thing that u/A_UV missed …
Cash. Just fold it up.
varagua5
I had one of these when we had the paper notes. It comes with instructions to fold a £20 note and a little retainer clip to make sure the folded note stays tight.
Awesome_5000
My money don’t jiggle jiggle, it folds.
Dinklepuffus
If only notes could be folded lengthwise and rolled up.
tacticalrubberduck
Oh honey, are you also bad at escape rooms?
Viviaana
I can just picture OP scowling and grunting, wondering why he can’t mash a flat £5 note into the opening of the little tube. Ogg no like present😡
Everylaststar
Some people gave actual suggestions for alternative things to stash. Or stach.
A tiny ham sandwich, although you would have to fold it.
Gilead86
Write “don’t forget your wallet” on a little piece of paper and put it in there.
_Mach
A tiny vial of sugar water to help tired bees during summer.
LegitimateDingo6655
A map directing you to a secret stash of cash!
noisy-ben
A Duracell battery.
JackPuch
Glitter to throw at annoying people.
DabblesInIrony
Catnip. Become a friend to half the mogs you come across.
circus-witch
The ashes of your conquered nemesis?
DisingenuousTowel
Finally, u/Utterly_Wired had some excellent advice.
Spend the fiver on an Origami book. You may learn a thing or two……
READ MORE
This person wasn’t happy their globe wasn’t smooth but it might not be the facepalm you think it is
Source Reddit Image Reddit, mamamayerle on Pixabay