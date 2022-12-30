This cash stash ‘fail’ wasn’t what it seemed – and the takedowns were on the money

Pics



Redditors have been pointing out the obvious mistake u/A_UV made when they asked for suggestions for how to use this gadget.

So I got an “emergency cash stach” that doesn’t fit cash. What fun things can I put in this instead?

Ignoring the spelling mistake, this is the item in question.

And the big thing that u/A_UV missed …

Cash. Just fold it up.

varagua5

I had one of these when we had the paper notes. It comes with instructions to fold a £20 note and a little retainer clip to make sure the folded note stays tight.

Awesome_5000

My money don’t jiggle jiggle, it folds.

Dinklepuffus

If only notes could be folded lengthwise and rolled up.

tacticalrubberduck

Oh honey, are you also bad at escape rooms?

Viviaana

I can just picture OP scowling and grunting, wondering why he can’t mash a flat £5 note into the opening of the little tube. Ogg no like present😡

Everylaststar

Some people gave actual suggestions for alternative things to stash. Or stach.

A tiny ham sandwich, although you would have to fold it.

Gilead86

Write “don’t forget your wallet” on a little piece of paper and put it in there.

_Mach

A tiny vial of sugar water to help tired bees during summer.

LegitimateDingo6655

A map directing you to a secret stash of cash!

noisy-ben

A Duracell battery.

JackPuch

Glitter to throw at annoying people.

DabblesInIrony

Catnip. Become a friend to half the mogs you come across.

circus-witch

The ashes of your conquered nemesis?

DisingenuousTowel

Finally, u/Utterly_Wired had some excellent advice.

Spend the fiver on an Origami book. You may learn a thing or two……

READ MORE

This person wasn’t happy their globe wasn’t smooth but it might not be the facepalm you think it is

Source Reddit Image Reddit, mamamayerle on Pixabay