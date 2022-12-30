Bill Gates playing with his Christmas present is awkward non-billionaire dads everywhere

Celebrity



What do you give the man who can buy anything he wants? According to this TikTok by Phoebe Gates, daughter of Bill Gates, somebody bought him Boxball.

She wrote –

‘When dad gets the #boxball for Christmas’

In case you can’t quite see what’s happening, and think he just digs a funky sweatband when he’s chilling with the family – the ball is attached to the strap around his head and an app counts the hits.

Not that his app had much to count.

TikTok users had some thoughts on the uncoordinated spectacle.

How he looks is how I feel when working in Excel.

Simpson_cale

Playing with their new gift in the middle of the front room must be a universal dad thing ❤️

Coco Mocoe

That seems like the most stressful task.

Marco Gandara

Ain’t no way I got the same gift with Bill Gates.

kalakukko

Hand-eye coordination 2/10.

Ivar

He will be a great Jedi.

Madness

Someone named Brian said –

“This is better than the Windows 95 launch.”

We can’t argue with that.

Source Phoebe Gates Image Screengrab