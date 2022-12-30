Life

This Andrew Tate takedown is one for the ages

Poke Staff. Updated December 30th, 2022

You’ll probably know ‘influencer’ Andrew Tate from his unfortunate attempts to own Greta Thunberg this week, which went about as well as we all hoped it would.

It wasn’t the only time he found himself floundering on Twitter this week – or in real life, it turns out, but the less said about that the better.

Anyway, here’s what he had to say a day or two back.

And while it prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

…. surely no-one said it better than this person, a response which just went viral on Reddit and managed to be both devastating and rather beautiful at the same time.

Nailed it.

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone