This Andrew Tate takedown is one for the ages

You’ll probably know ‘influencer’ Andrew Tate from his unfortunate attempts to own Greta Thunberg this week, which went about as well as we all hoped it would.

It wasn’t the only time he found himself floundering on Twitter this week – or in real life, it turns out, but the less said about that the better.

Anyway, here’s what he had to say a day or two back.

You are poor.

You are unimportant.

Men do not fear you.

Your woman disagrees with you. Your lives are shit. If I was forced to endure a year of your life it would be the worst level of depression imaginable. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 25, 2022

And while it prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

LMAO imagine sobbing in the wee hours of Christmas morning about how you couldn’t endure an existence outside your forever pampered trouble-free life where you’ve never had to work for anything. You are so fundamentally pathetic and soft. You are proof meritocracy is a myth. — 👾Rani Timekey Baker, Noise Channel $400C-$400F (@destroyed4com4t) December 25, 2022

Someone didn’t get what they wanted from Santa this year. — yannispappas (@yannispappas) December 26, 2022

Hi, who are you? — Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry) December 25, 2022

…. surely no-one said it better than this person, a response which just went viral on Reddit and managed to be both devastating and rather beautiful at the same time.

Nailed it.

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone