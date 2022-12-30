Twitter

100 Funniest Tweets of 2022 (Part 2)

Poke Staff. Updated December 30th, 2022


At the time of writing, we’re in the tinsel-strewn hinterland between Christmas and New Year.

The air is heavy with the dread of leftovers. The remaining mince pies are straddling the slight staleness of the pastry and the vaguely alcoholic over-ripe fruit that might be one step too far for your beleaguered belly.

You may have no idea which overflowing bin to put out, or when to do it – but you can be sure that the next 50 tweets are pretty special examples of what funny tweeters can come up with, and these are all the pick of the 2022 crop.

Funny tweets of the year, part two – 51 to 100.

51.

52.

53.

54.

55.

56.

57.

58.

59.

60.

61.

62.

63.

64.

65.

66.

67.

68.

69.

70.

71.

72.

73.

74.

75.

Article Pages: 1 2