This might be the worst Family Feud contestant ever

Entertainment

The game show Family Feud – Family Fortunes, but American – has a history of stupid answers making their way onto the internet.

For example, there was no predicting this guy’s answer to ‘Name something that women wear that was obviously designed by men because it’s uncomfortable.’

It’s the unshakable confidence that’s truly mindblowing.

On The Wild TV Moments TikTok account, a clip of one family – and one member in particular – has gone viral due to the sheer baffling stupidity of their answers – with that same unshakable confidence.

Watch and wonder.

There’s a longer version here, if you’re feeling curious.

TikTok users stopped shaking their heads long enough to focus on leaving these reactions.

One person speculated about Sheila’s place in the family after the episode.

Survey says – top answer.

READ MORE

A Family Feud contestant’s triumphant wrong answer is our new favourite quiz fail

Source @wildtvmoments Image Screengrab