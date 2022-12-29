Julia Hartley-Brewer’s ‘autistic’ tweet trolling Greta Thunberg got just the responses she deserved

Celebrity

You’ll have seen by now how particularly grim ‘influencer’ Andrew Tate has been attempting to troll Greta Thunberg on Twitter for reasons best known to himself.

Here’s what Tate had to say …

Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. pic.twitter.com/ehhOBDQyYU — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 27, 2022

… and what Thunberg said in response.

Tate later tried another go at Thunberg, only to humiliate himself all over again, but that’s now why we’re here.

We’re here because Talk TV presenter and much else besides Julia Hartley-Brewer decided to join in trolling the 19-year-old climate activist because, well, she’s Julia Hartley-Brewer.

And she decided to do it like this.

We only mention it because it got entirely the responses she deserved, and these 6 surely say it best.

Greta – What sort of monster uses 'autistic' as an insult? pic.twitter.com/Ct5l7Ecgvv — Marie-Ann Detests Tories 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 (@MarieAnnUK) December 29, 2022

Hi Julia. It’s a shame you deleted this, but I am going to save it and show my eight-year-old autistic son that he can achieve whatever the fuck he wants in life in spite of prominent media figures using his gift as a slur whenever it suits their agenda. pic.twitter.com/2FECEqWDWv — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) December 29, 2022

What a vile person JHB is. https://t.co/fXtbd60WPj — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) December 28, 2022

Julia Hartley-Brewer deleted her tweet in which she spat out “autistic” as an insult, but the internet never forgets. Just like Tate, it must really rile Hartley-Brewer that this 19 year old autistic woman has achieved so much, and isn’t just some vile right wing shock jock. pic.twitter.com/h8Z2rqoZ1V — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) December 29, 2022

This tweet has been deleted but how depressing to see @JuliaHB1 being so offensive. Is it any wonder that it is so hard to win decent funding and support for autistic people when there are such attitudes among thought leaders? pic.twitter.com/5S7r1z0Xi3 — Ian Birrell (@ianbirrell) December 29, 2022

This is what happens when a vile, mouthy half-baked right wing thicker than mince nut job is given a voice and air time to amplify it. These views and beliefs become normalised as ‘it’s my opinion and I’m entitled to it’. My autistic son is worth a 100 Julia Hartley-Brewers. pic.twitter.com/yXhbnaRJo9 — TW (@tomwaugh79) December 29, 2022

The Talk TV host later had this to say about it.

I've deleted my previous tweet that mentioned Greta's autism because – although I only referred to it because she states it in her own Twitter biog – people decided to take offence at a fact. Even though they had no problem with this woman calling a man "small dick". Yawn. 2/2 — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) December 28, 2022

To which the only response is surely this …

Oh good, I thought it was because you were using it as a slur in a list of things you didn't want to be. I'm glad you've cleared this up and clarified that you're not a selfish disingenuous grifter. — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) December 29, 2022

To conclude.

JHB can kiss my autistic ass pic.twitter.com/pepqk8xTWj — Sara Gibbs (@Sara_Rose_G) December 29, 2022

Source Twitter