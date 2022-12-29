Celebrity

Julia Hartley-Brewer’s ‘autistic’ tweet trolling Greta Thunberg got just the responses she deserved

Poke Staff. Updated December 29th, 2022

You’ll have seen by now how particularly grim ‘influencer’ Andrew Tate has been attempting to troll Greta Thunberg on Twitter for reasons best known to himself.

Here’s what Tate had to say …

… and what Thunberg said in response.

Tate later tried another go at Thunberg, only to humiliate himself all over again, but that’s now why we’re here.

We’re here because Talk TV presenter and much else besides Julia Hartley-Brewer decided to join in trolling the 19-year-old climate activist because, well, she’s Julia Hartley-Brewer.

And she decided to do it like this.

We only mention it because it got entirely the responses she deserved, and these 6 surely say it best.

The Talk TV host later had this to say about it.

To which the only response is surely this …

To conclude.

