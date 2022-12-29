9 glorious times Greta Thunberg had the best put-downs for the doubters and the trolls

Politics



You’ll no doubt have seen how Greta Thunberg responded to right-wing troll Andrew Tate when he boasted to her about his 33 gas-guzzling cars.

But it wasn’t the first time she’d shown her skill at the art of the clever comeback – and we’re certain it won’t be the last.

1.

There was her subtle mockery of Boris Johnson after he branded climate activists ‘bunny huggers’ in his Climate Summit speech.

2.

When then Home Secretary priti Patel vowed to fine or jail even non-violent protesters if they caused ‘serious annoyance or serious inconvenience’, Greta aligned herself with those under threat.

3.

Her reaction to being described as a kind but poorly informed teenager by President Putin, during an energy forum, was to make sure everyone knew the message had reached her.

4.

As Donald Trump left the White House for the last time (hopefully), she echoed his sarcastic comment about her in his Davos Summit speech – ‘She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!’

5.

Donald Trump was her target again, when she got her chance for this perfect comeback to his suggestion that she had an anger-management problem.

6.

When she spotted some news she thought might convince some of the climate sceptics, her tongue-in-cheek response was perfect.

7.

There was also this Twitter-bio change in honour of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s dig in response to her condemnation of the murders of indigenous rainforest people by illegal loggers, when he called her a ‘pirralha’ – little brat.

8.

One simple Halloween message served as a comeback to all the climate change deniers who are clearly incredibly threatened by her.

9.

The late Meat Loaf, like many right-leaning older men, doubted that Greta could know her own mind. He said ‘I feel for that Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t.’

This was her comeback.

Finally, a message to the trolls and haters who frequently mock her for being neurodivergent.

If you take on Greta Thunberg, you will be publicly owned.

