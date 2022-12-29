Latest in an occasional series, comeback of the day goes to this exchange shared by Redditor beerbellybegone who said: ‘Checkmate, atheists!’

Mega oof.

‘I’m atheist/non religious. I enjoy Christmas because it’s one of the only days that I can draw my entire family downstairs to hangout and be a family.’

VoodooDoII

‘Most religious holidays started off as pagan holidays anyway.’

nah_champa_967

‘Wait until he finds out, Jesus wasn’t born on Christmas.’

ShooterMcGavin000

‘Expand this to all holidays. Only union members can celebrate Labor Day. Only presidents can celebrate President’s Day. Only veterans get a day off on Veteran’s Day, and only families of fallen soldiers get to mark Memorial Day.’

beerbellybegone