Brits are giving an American really bad but funny advice on English mustard

We hate to burst anyone’s bubble, but the UK doesn’t have the best reputation when it comes to cuisine, and no amount of TikTokers being pleasantly surprised by beans on toast is going to change that.

However, over on Reddit’s r/CasualUK forum, one American decided to give a beef sandwich essential a try – English mustard, to be precise.

u/woofwooflol asked –

‘American here, trying British mustard for the first time. What should I expect?’

They went with a classic.

Some people gave serious replies.

Had copious amounts on my cold ham and turkey last night. Too good.

Waddyatalkinabout

English mustard has the power of wasabi. American mustard has the spice of ketchup…

ShipsCptn

A cheese, ham and mustard toastie is heavenly.

AltoChick

Throw a generous serving in some mashed potato, you’ll never look back.

Acceptable-Quail9538

Others – well – didn’t. These were our top ten.