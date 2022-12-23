Celebrity

Richard Osman got all sociological with your Christmas gifts and it’s an evergreen festive classic

John Plunkett. Updated December 23rd, 2022

There will be lots of people who find a Richard Osman book in their stockings this year, the former Pointless (well, he still does Celebrity Pointless) guy becoming nothing short of a publishing phenomenon.

But no matter how many best-selling books he writes, at this time of year he’ll always be the guy who said this about Christmas gifts a few years back.

Specifically, what time you open them and what it says about you.

And it went all sorts of viral as you might imagine. Here are our favourite things people said in response.

And because it got us in the mood for all things Osman, here are 27 times the great man made us laugh on Twitter.

Only one question remains. When do you open yours?

Source Twitter @richardosman