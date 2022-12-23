Richard Osman got all sociological with your Christmas gifts and it’s an evergreen festive classic

Celebrity

There will be lots of people who find a Richard Osman book in their stockings this year, the former Pointless (well, he still does Celebrity Pointless) guy becoming nothing short of a publishing phenomenon.

But no matter how many best-selling books he writes, at this time of year he’ll always be the guy who said this about Christmas gifts a few years back.

Specifically, what time you open them and what it says about you.

The issue of class, of where we all fit, and the boundaries that separate one class from another, are so complex and multi-faceted. But, basically, it all boils down to this. The later you open your presents on Christmas Day, the more middle class you are. #Sociology — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 4, 2018

And it went all sorts of viral as you might imagine. Here are our favourite things people said in response.

My family opens them on Boxing Day, so are presumably actual royalty. — Olly Richards (@olly_richards) December 4, 2018

What the fuck are you doing on Christmas Day? — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 4, 2018

Not seeing most of my family. — Olly Richards (@olly_richards) December 4, 2018

You could have really stitched me up by saying “volunteering for Crisis At Christmas”, but you’ve missed the opportunity now. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 4, 2018

Me and my sister used to open ours one minute after midnight! 😆💪 — Nell McAndrew (@Nell_McAndrew) December 4, 2018

You’re my kind of scum. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 4, 2018

stockings after breakfast, presents after the queen. pic.twitter.com/fzVnkqh8oJ — Heidi Stephens (@heidistephens) December 4, 2018

Well classy. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 4, 2018

What am I if my mum made us spread our presents out over the Christmas period, with one awful year culminating in last presents finally being opened on New Year’s Eve? 😫 — Paul Kidman (@LordPaolo) December 4, 2018

A survivor. — Rob (@ooobenblief) December 4, 2018

One an hour so you pay attention and don’t just open everything at once. It’s the only civilised way. — Tubbs McGuire (@tubbsmcguire) December 4, 2018

I see. And perhaps open each one in a different room of your palace? — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 4, 2018

I once stayed with a friend who’s dad used to hand the presents out one at a time and everyone would watch each one being opened. Took about 5 hours and was easily the worst Christmas of my life. — Kirstie (@mrsUJK) December 4, 2018

We do that. There’s sod all else to do on Christmas Day. — My Undoing (@whatsthepoint08) December 4, 2018

@lochstock86 After someone has went downstairs to check and confirm Santa has been, 5am to 9am is the working class window. Everybody then opens their own presents all at the same time shouting about what you got, in absolutely no order. Selection box for breakfast. — Lisa Lochran (@lisa_bell1) December 4, 2018

This is absolutely my Christmas morning, many happy memories. Wouldn’t change a thing! — Catherine Usher (@GoldenSnitch89) December 4, 2018

Yes! I think people that don’t do this are really missing out 😥 — Lisa Lochran (@lisa_bell1) December 4, 2018

No, no, no. If you’re really of the elite you open them on Christmas Eve on returning from midnight Mass. Showing your lack of sophistication there Richard. — Simon Garrett 🎈 (@simonjgarrett) December 4, 2018

Adult do late Christmas Eve in our house does this make me pre Working Class? — Gabby Logan (@GabbyLogan) December 4, 2018

‘Upper’ I’m afraid. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 4, 2018

We’re so posh we sometimes don’t open them at all. — Tony Thorne (@tonythorne007) December 4, 2018

Who waits until after lunch that is just weird! Get up, make a brew, open the pressies. Then a bacon sandwich to line the stomach before popping the fizz. Working class and proud! — Jude Ellis (@Hey_Jude71) December 4, 2018

And because it got us in the mood for all things Osman, here are 27 times the great man made us laugh on Twitter.

Only one question remains. When do you open yours?

Source Twitter @richardosman