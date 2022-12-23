News

One GB News presenter is happy to be out and about in germ-mageddon – 12 sick responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 23rd, 2022


A GB News presenter, Mark Dolan, shared his delight at seeing people who can’t be bothered to take the slightest precaution to prevent the spread of illness, at a time when the NHS is under ridiculous pressure.

Those absolute heroes.

via Gfycat

Here’s what he said.

Current medical advice is to avoid going near those whose immune systems might be compromised, such as the elderly or ill, and to wear a mask if you have symptoms and can’t avoid going into crowded spaces.

Tweeters weren’t impressed by Dolan’s bizarre glee.

This is what they had to say about it,

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Red Alex made a prediction.

READ MORE

A restaurant turned a furious anti-masker’s one-star review into a T-shirt and people love it

Image Pixabay