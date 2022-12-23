One GB News presenter is happy to be out and about in germ-mageddon – 12 sick responses

News



A GB News presenter, Mark Dolan, shared his delight at seeing people who can’t be bothered to take the slightest precaution to prevent the spread of illness, at a time when the NHS is under ridiculous pressure.

Those absolute heroes.

Here’s what he said.

Current medical advice is to avoid going near those whose immune systems might be compromised, such as the elderly or ill, and to wear a mask if you have symptoms and can’t avoid going into crowded spaces.

Tweeters weren’t impressed by Dolan’s bizarre glee.

This is what they had to say about it,

1.

I’ve had weeks of colds, coughs and a chest infection. I’ve had to cancel a lot of work and several family events because of illness (mine & other people’s) Being afraid of germs is perfectly normal. If you have a cough please wear a mask in crowded spaces! Merry Christmas 🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/NYTODBqRfy — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) December 21, 2022

2.

Even heaven sounds miserable if you're British. https://t.co/trtvewLX4Y — Yves Saint Low Rent (@Mumford_N_Puns) December 22, 2022

3.

Wearing a mask if you are coughing and sneezing should be a social norm. — ¿ (@aiiight__) December 20, 2022

4.

Even pre-Covid that was thoroughly disgusting. You have an odd idea of heaven. Really, really odd. — M de la crème (@p3g4susM) December 20, 2022

5.

Yes, I can see why you'd find a toxic environment to be heaven — Maccspider Scourge. @[email protected] (@Maccspider) December 21, 2022

6.

Take some deep breaths, lick some door handles, feel free to swallow some sewage, build that immunity — Rob Baker (@Robbaker87) December 20, 2022

7.

I cannot understand how anyone could be blasé about getting a nasty cold, even if it’s not Covid, right before Christmas – or indeed at any time. If I see people, and it’s usually kids, coughing their guts up, I get as far away as possible. I don’t want their diseases. — Jo Marney (@_JoMarney) December 20, 2022

8.

*queue of people spitting in Mark Dolan’s mouth* Mark Dolan: Absolute heaven 🥰🥰 https://t.co/K8AXrSk0XK — Nate (@nateffo) December 21, 2022

9.

A packed train with people coughing and wheezing is “absolute heaven”? Fuck me, I thought my standards were low… — Alex (@yolo__tomassi) December 20, 2022

10.

I've had some good times before, but nothing quite as heavenly as being coughed all over by strangers on public transport. I can but dream. https://t.co/jmDXVJ0mXa — Damo (@concretemilk) December 20, 2022

11.

Enjoy your flu, I guess? https://t.co/ZqxfTTHf61 — Anthony Costa (@AntMinotaurus) December 22, 2022

12.

Spreading respiratory diseases to own the libs. Cmon, at this point you can't tell me that these clowns aren't some elaborate comedy project. https://t.co/t3v2eCcJVe — Gregor Schwayer 🇦🇹 🇮🇪 🇪🇺 (@gremisch) December 21, 2022

Red Alex made a prediction.

What are the odds that there’s a stand in presenter next week? https://t.co/ZsjpnRKPMG — Red Alex (@RedAlexCrewe) December 20, 2022

