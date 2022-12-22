News

Twitter readers added ‘context’ to this conservative’s Zelensky hot take and it was politely brutal

John Plunkett. Updated December 22nd, 2022

As we’ve written about elsewhere today, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has made his first known foreign trip since Russia’s invasion to meet with President Joe Biden in Washington.

It was a historic moment in these extraordinary times, but not everyone was happy about it. Specifically, conservative American political columnist and Turning Point USA type Benny Johnson, who said this.

And we mention it not because of what he had to say, but because of the Twitter readers’ context that follow it, and says it all.

Do we rate that as helpful, asked Twitter. Yes, yes we do.

Other people were a bit less polite about it, but no less effective for it.

